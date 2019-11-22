LIVE

Madura United FC - Bhayangkara FC

Shopee Liga 1 - 22 November 2019

Shopee Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between Madura United FC and Bhayangkara FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dejan Antonic or Simon McMenemy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Madura United FC and Bhayangkara FC?

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Madura United FC vs Bhayangkara FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

