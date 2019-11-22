LIVE

TIRA-Persikabo - PSIS

Shopee Liga 1 - 22 November 2019

Shopee Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between TIRA-Persikabo and PSIS live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rahmad Darmawan or Vincenzo Annese? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between TIRA-Persikabo and PSIS? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for TIRA-Persikabo vs PSIS. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

