Melgar - Ayacucho FC

Follow the Liga 1 Betsson live Football match between Melgar and Ayacucho FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 12 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Néstor Lorenzo or Walter Fiori? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Melgar and Ayacucho FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Melgar and Ayacucho FC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

