LIVE

Alianza Universidad - Cienciano

Liga 1 Movistar - 25 February 2020

Liga 1 Movistar – Follow the Football match between Alianza Universidad and Cienciano live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 25 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Alianza Universidad and Cienciano? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alianza Universidad vs Cienciano. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

