LIVE

UTC - Universitario

Liga 1 Movistar - 17 November 2019

Liga 1 Movistar – Follow the Football match between UTC and Universitario live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 17 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Franco Navarro or Nicolas Cordova? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between UTC and Universitario? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for UTC vs Universitario. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

