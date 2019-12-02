Junior
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    00:00
    02/12/19
    Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez
    América de Cali
      Liga Águila • Final
      Knockout stages
      • 2nd Half
      • Junior
      • PisanoFranco
        88'
      • Segovia
        79'
      • QuiñonesZuluaga
        78'
      • GonzalezHinestroza
        77'
      • Piedrahita
        69'
      • Rafael Carrascal
        62'
      • SandovalMoreno
        60'
      • Sierra
        54'
      • 1/2 Time
      • Junior
      • VergaraCabrera
        45'
      • 1st Half
      • Junior
      • Torres
        19'
      Junior - América de Cali
      Liga Águila - 2 December 2019

      Liga Águila – Follow the Football match between Junior and América de Cali live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 2 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julio Avelino Comesaña or Alexandre Borges Guimarães? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Junior and América de Cali? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Junior vs América de Cali. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
