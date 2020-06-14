Football

Liga and Bundesliga Six Truths: Messi on fire, Dortmund need Haaland

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

We pick out a few takeaways from the weekend's La Liga and Bundesliga action with Lionel Messi stealing the show for Barcelona and Erling Haaland saving Borussia Dortmund.

Messi back and on fire

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Five Truths: Powerful protests, Lewandowski landmark and new stars

07/06/2020 AT 17:48

Lionel Messi scored one and notched two assists as Barcelona opened up a five-point advantage at the top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over Real Mallorca, and it was a classic performance from the Argentine.

Real Mallorca simply could not handle Messi, who sported a new look and cut an energised and refreshed figure at the Iberostar Estadi. Ominous indeed.

If there had been any suspicion before the coronavirus shutdown that Messi was carrying an injury, that was swiftly dispelled on Saturday as he demonstrated that he is back on form in emphatic fashion.

  • New-look Messi rediscovers spring in his step to sparkle on La Liga return
Play Icon
WATCH

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08

Dortmund needing saving, so Haaland did

Borussia Dortmund were horribly off-colour in their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, and only a stoppage-time strike from Erling Haaland rescued the three points at the death.

Dortmund looked sluggish and devoid of ideas until Haaland came on as a second-half substitute and kept their slim title hopes alive with his ruthless finish. They really do need him badly.

In a match which had all the tempo and excitement of a poor pre-season friendly, the 19-year-old's heroics spared his side's blushes in a game they did not deserve to win. When he is missing, everyone notices.

Play Icon
WATCH

'It was lucky that I scored' - Haaland on stoppage-time winner

00:00:38

Costa showed power of a united club

Diego Costa dedicated his goal against Athletic Club on Sunday to Atletico Madrid's midfielder Virginia Torrecilla - who underwent surgery last month for a brain tumour - and it made for a touching and emotional moment.

After scoring his goal in the 39th minute, Costa displayed a shirt with Torrecilla's name on the back, and the 25-year-old duly responded on Twitter: "I have no words - you are incredible! Thanks from my heart!”

It was a powerful gesture from Costa and his team-mates, and only served to further demonstrate how united and well run Atletico as a club really seems to be.

Brilliant Bayern on the brink of deserved title

Bayern Munich are just ruthless. Staggeringly ruthless. Leon Goretzka struck late in the day to earn a vital 2-1 victory over a determined Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, leaving the club on the verge of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

The Bavarian giants have faced stiff competition this season, but are still set to prevail in bizarre circumstances post-lockdown. They have resumed in typically purposeful and unwavering fashion to go seven points clear at the top of the table with three games to play.

That is now 11 wins in succession for Bayern – and should the Champions League resume, they could well be in with a shout of a very memorable treble.

Leon Goretzka

Image credit: Getty Images

There is no stopping some Messi fans

No spectators are allowed at La Liga games to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but even despite that, the restrictions could not dissuade one Lionel Messi fan from sneaking in to Barcelona's match away to Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The intruder, clad in an Argentina shirt and clutching a mobile phone, was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year as two police officers helped remove him from the pitch.

It was an incident that was not remotely appropriate, but it sadly did not surprise the Argentine at all. Some fans will do just about anything to see their hero.

Messi fan

Image credit: Getty Images

Favre really must stop celebrating goals so wildly

Lucien Favre injured himself celebrating Erling Haaland's 95th-minute winner in comical fashion on Saturday and, remarkably, it's not the first time the Swiss coach has done so.

The 62-year-old appeared to have got over-excited and injured his calf while jumping around in celebration after bringing on his prodigious teenage striker as a second-half substitute.

Failure to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf would have all but extinguished any lingering hopes of winning the Bundesliga, so his wild celebration was understandable - but really, Lucien, just stop injuring yourself on the touchline!

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Dortmund coach Favre hails Sancho 'importance'

07/06/2020 AT 17:05
Premier League

Fernandes: Spurs wanted to sign me but thought I was too expensive

04/06/2020 AT 09:29
Related Topics
FootballAthletic ClubBayer 04 LeverkusenBorussia DortmundMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Leverkusen hold on to fourth spot despite draw at Schalke

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Chelsea warm up for Premier League restart with big win over QPR

3 HOURS AGO
Liga

Diego Costa dedicates goal to Atletico midfielder recovering from brain surgery

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Atletico held at Bilbao in blow to top-four hopes

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Real Madrid ready for 11 cup finals' - Zinedine Zidane on La Liga return

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

12/06/2020 AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleChelsea warm up for Premier League restart with big win over QPR
Next articleLeverkusen hold on to fourth spot despite draw at Schalke