We pick out a few takeaways from the weekend's La Liga and Bundesliga action with Lionel Messi stealing the show for Barcelona and Erling Haaland saving Borussia Dortmund.

Messi back and on fire

Lionel Messi scored one and notched two assists as Barcelona opened up a five-point advantage at the top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over Real Mallorca, and it was a classic performance from the Argentine.

Real Mallorca simply could not handle Messi, who sported a new look and cut an energised and refreshed figure at the Iberostar Estadi. Ominous indeed.

If there had been any suspicion before the coronavirus shutdown that Messi was carrying an injury, that was swiftly dispelled on Saturday as he demonstrated that he is back on form in emphatic fashion.

Dortmund needing saving, so Haaland did

Borussia Dortmund were horribly off-colour in their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, and only a stoppage-time strike from Erling Haaland rescued the three points at the death.

Dortmund looked sluggish and devoid of ideas until Haaland came on as a second-half substitute and kept their slim title hopes alive with his ruthless finish. They really do need him badly.

In a match which had all the tempo and excitement of a poor pre-season friendly, the 19-year-old's heroics spared his side's blushes in a game they did not deserve to win. When he is missing, everyone notices.

Costa showed power of a united club

Diego Costa dedicated his goal against Athletic Club on Sunday to Atletico Madrid's midfielder Virginia Torrecilla - who underwent surgery last month for a brain tumour - and it made for a touching and emotional moment.

After scoring his goal in the 39th minute, Costa displayed a shirt with Torrecilla's name on the back, and the 25-year-old duly responded on Twitter: "I have no words - you are incredible! Thanks from my heart!”

It was a powerful gesture from Costa and his team-mates, and only served to further demonstrate how united and well run Atletico as a club really seems to be.

Brilliant Bayern on the brink of deserved title

Bayern Munich are just ruthless. Staggeringly ruthless. Leon Goretzka struck late in the day to earn a vital 2-1 victory over a determined Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, leaving the club on the verge of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

The Bavarian giants have faced stiff competition this season, but are still set to prevail in bizarre circumstances post-lockdown. They have resumed in typically purposeful and unwavering fashion to go seven points clear at the top of the table with three games to play.

That is now 11 wins in succession for Bayern – and should the Champions League resume, they could well be in with a shout of a very memorable treble.

There is no stopping some Messi fans

No spectators are allowed at La Liga games to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but even despite that, the restrictions could not dissuade one Lionel Messi fan from sneaking in to Barcelona's match away to Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The intruder, clad in an Argentina shirt and clutching a mobile phone, was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year as two police officers helped remove him from the pitch.

It was an incident that was not remotely appropriate, but it sadly did not surprise the Argentine at all. Some fans will do just about anything to see their hero.

Favre really must stop celebrating goals so wildly

Lucien Favre injured himself celebrating Erling Haaland's 95th-minute winner in comical fashion on Saturday and, remarkably, it's not the first time the Swiss coach has done so.

The 62-year-old appeared to have got over-excited and injured his calf while jumping around in celebration after bringing on his prodigious teenage striker as a second-half substitute.

Failure to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf would have all but extinguished any lingering hopes of winning the Bundesliga, so his wild celebration was understandable - but really, Lucien, just stop injuring yourself on the touchline!

