Club León
    Finished
    1
    0
    -
    0
    0
    02:06
    27/05/19
    Estadio León
    Tigres
      Liga BBVA Bancomer MX • Final
      Knockout stages
      • 2nd Half
      • Club León
      • Tigres
      • Mosquera
        90'
      • Pizarro
        90'
      • Mosquera
        88'
      • Guzmán
        81'
      • Rafael CariocaSalcedo
        77'
      • Rafael Carioca
        77'
      • Rodríguez
        71'
      • GonzálezAngulo
        64'
      • Quiñones
        64'
      • VargasValencia
        62'
      • AquinoDueñas
        46'
      • 1st Half
      • Club León
      • Tigres
      • MenaMeneses
        31'
      Club León - Tigres
      Liga BBVA Bancomer MX - 27 May 2019

      Liga BBVA Bancomer MX – Follow the Football match between Club León and Tigres live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:06 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ignacio Ambriz or Ricardo Ferretti? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Club León and Tigres? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Club León vs Tigres. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
