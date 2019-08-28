Atlas
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
01:00
28/08/19
Estadio Jalisco
Tigres
Liga BBVA MX • Day 7
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Atlas
  • Tigres
  • Dueñas
    90'
  • TrejoAndrade
    87'
  • MartínezZaldivar
    81'
  • BarceloRivera
    76'
  • DiazZelarrayan
    75'
  • Reyes
    72'
  • VargasDamm
    67'
  • Rafael CariocaDueñas
    65'
  • Gignac
    61'
  • Barcelo
    56'
  • Martínez
    47'
  • 1st Half
  • Atlas
  • Tigres
  • Rafael Carioca
    37'
  • Salcedo
    20'
Atlas - Tigres
Liga BBVA MX - 28 August 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Atlas and Tigres live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Leandro Cufré or Ricardo Ferretti? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Atlas and Tigres?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Atlas vs Tigres. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
