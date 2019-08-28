Atlético San Luis
Finished
2
1
-
1
2
01:00
28/08/19
Estadio Alfonso Lastras
Monarcas Morelia
Liga BBVA MX • Day 7
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Atlético San Luis
  • Monarcas Morelia
  • Rocha
    90'
  • Rocha
    90'
  • Aristeguieta
    90'
  • Vegas
    89'
  • Vegas
    81'
  • IbáñezCastro
    70'
  • TrejoMendoza
    65'
  • MacíasBerterame
    63'
  • GonzálezEscalante
    56'
  • Lezcano
    53'
  • Sánchez
    53'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Atlético San Luis
  • Monarcas Morelia
  • VillafáñezFerreira Vidal
    45'
  • MartínezVelarde
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Atlético San Luis
  • Monarcas Morelia
  • Ibáñez
    40'
  • Martínez
    15'
  • González
    13'
  • Maya
    3'
