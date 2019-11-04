Club León
Finished
1
1
-
1
0
02:00
04/11/19
Estadio León
Monarcas Morelia
Liga BBVA MX • Day 17
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Club León
  • Monarcas Morelia
  • Campbell
    90'
  • Rocha
    90'
  • Tesillo
    88'
  • MillarRamírez
    86'
  • Cardona
    79'
  • MendozaVillafáñez
    74'
  • MenaCampbell
    72'
  • RamosSosa
    68'
  • AristeguietaFerreira Vidal
    62'
  • GonzálezHerrera
    62'
  • Aristeguieta
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Club León
  • Monarcas Morelia
  • Mendoza
    36'
  • Navarro
    36'
  • Meneses
    33'
  • Vegas
    29'
  • Achilier
    18'
Club León - Monarcas Morelia
Liga BBVA MX - 4 November 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Club León and Monarcas Morelia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 4 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ignacio Ambriz or Pablo Guede? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Club León and Monarcas Morelia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Club León vs Monarcas Morelia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
