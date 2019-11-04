FC Juárez
Finished
0
3
-
0
0
01:00
04/11/19
Olímpico Benito Juárez
Club Tijuana
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 17
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • FC Juárez
    • Club Tijuana
    • NahuelpánSepúlveda
      83'
    • SagalHachen
      80'
    • Lopez
      79'
    • SantosBrambila
      78'
    • JiménezLopez
      72'
    • Nahuelpán
      69'
    • Lacerda
      62'
    • Intriago
      58'
    • Loroña
      57'
    • RojasLainez
      56'
    • BalantaSanvezzo
      56'
    • Leandro Carrijo
      50'
    • 1st Half
    • FC Juárez
    • Club Tijuana
    • Rolán (P)
      43'
    • Jiménez
      25'
    • Balanta
      16'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    FC Juárez - Club Tijuana
    Liga BBVA MX - 4 November 2019

    Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between FC Juárez and Club Tijuana live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 4 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gabriel Caballero or Oscar Pareja? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Juárez and Club Tijuana? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Juárez vs Club Tijuana. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment