LIVE

FC Juárez - Tigres

Liga BBVA MX - 25 November 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between FC Juárez and Tigres live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 25 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gabriel Caballero or Ricardo Ferretti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Juárez and Tigres? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Juárez vs Tigres. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

