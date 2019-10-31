Guadalajara
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    03:00
    31/10/19
    Estadio AKRON
    Club Tijuana
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 16
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Guadalajara
    • Club Tijuana
    • BolañosArce Jr.
      89'
    • Molina
      89'
    • MirandaCamacho
      68'
    • SandovalPeralta
      66'
    • LainezCruz
      65'
    • Sepúlveda
      62'
    • Lainez
      46'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Guadalajara
    • Club Tijuana
    • CervantesLópez
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Guadalajara
    • Club Tijuana
    • Balanta
      35'
    • Sandoval
      31'
    • Nahuelpán
      23'
    • Bolaños
      6'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Guadalajara - Club Tijuana
    Liga BBVA MX - 31 October 2019

    Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Guadalajara and Club Tijuana live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Luis Fernando Tena or Oscar Pareja? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Guadalajara and Club Tijuana? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Guadalajara vs Club Tijuana. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment