LIVE

Monarcas Morelia - Club León

Liga BBVA MX - 26 November 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Monarcas Morelia and Club León live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pablo Guede or Ignacio Ambriz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Monarcas Morelia and Club León? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Monarcas Morelia vs Club León. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

