Monterrey
Finished
0
3
-
2
0
03:06
04/08/19
Estadio BBVA Bancomer
Club León
Liga BBVA Bancomer MX • Day 3
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Monterrey
  • Club León
  • PizarroParra
    90'
  • Funes Mori
    90'
  • Ramos
    88'
  • MenaHerrera
    79'
  • UrretavizcayaVangioni
    74'
  • Campbell
    73'
  • SosaGuerrero
    71'
  • PabónUrretavizcaya
    69'
  • Sánchez
    68'
  • Montes
    67'
  • Montes
    66'
  • MacíasRamos
    54'
  • 1st Half
  • Monterrey
  • Club León
  • Funes Mori
    45'
  • Mena
    42'
  • Layún
    29'
  • Sosa
    18'
  • Ortiz
    16'
avant-match

LIVE
Monterrey - Club León
Liga BBVA Bancomer MX - 4 August 2019

Liga BBVA Bancomer MX – Follow the Football match between Monterrey and Club León live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:06 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Diego Alonso or Ignacio Ambriz? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Monterrey and Club León? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Monterrey vs Club León. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment