Necaxa
Finished
0
7
-
0
0
03:05
04/08/19
Estadio Victoria
Veracruz
    Liga BBVA Bancomer MX • Day 3
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Necaxa
    • Veracruz
    • Calderon
      86'
    • Herrera
      84'
    • DelgadoÁlvarez
      81'
    • QuirogaHerrera
      78'
    • SalasContreras
      78'
    • Angulo
      74'
    • Quiroga
      67'
    • Reyna
      66'
    • CarrascoLópez
      66'
    • Delgado
      58'
    • Salas
      48'
    • SantillánReyna
      46'
    • Salas
      46'
    • 1st Half
    • Necaxa
    • Veracruz
    • Leiton JiménezSalcido
      19'
    • Salas
      12'
    Necaxa - Veracruz
    Liga BBVA Bancomer MX - 4 August 2019

    Liga BBVA Bancomer MX – Follow the Football match between Necaxa and Veracruz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:05 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Guillermo Vazquez or René García?

    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Necaxa vs Veracruz.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Necaxa vs Veracruz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
