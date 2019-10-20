LIVE

Pachuca - FC Juárez

Liga BBVA MX - 20 October 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Pachuca and FC Juárez live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Martín Palermo or Gabriel Caballero? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Pachuca and FC Juárez? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pachuca vs FC Juárez. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

