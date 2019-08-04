Share
- 2nd Half
- CastilloTriverio83'
- Corral77'
- Rodríguez77'
- Pereira74'
- Romo Barron72'
- del ValleCadete71'
- AldreteEdgar67'
- Aldrete66'
- PinedaHernández56'
- Pérez47'
- 1st Half
- SierraAboagye45'
- LichnovskyFernández41'
- Romo Barron18'
avant-match
LIVE
Querétaro - Cruz Azul
Liga BBVA Bancomer MX - 3 August 2019
Liga BBVA Bancomer MX – Follow the Football match between Querétaro and Cruz Azul live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Víctor Manuel Vucetich or Pedro Caixinha? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Querétaro and Cruz Azul? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Querétaro vs Cruz Azul. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
