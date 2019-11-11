Santos Laguna
Finished
0
3
-
1
0
00:45
11/11/19
Estadio Corona
Cruz Azul
Liga BBVA MX • Day 18
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Santos Laguna
  • Cruz Azul
  • Rivero
    87'
  • Orrantía
    86'
  • ValdésLozano
    80'
  • FurchRivero
    77'
  • SalasAngulo
    77'
  • RivasGonzalez
    73'
  • LichnovskyJiménez Ramírez
    71'
  • RodríguezPineda
    68'
  • Lichnovsky
    57'
  • Aguilar
    54'
  • Gorriarán
    50'
  • 1st Half
  • Santos Laguna
  • Cruz Azul
  • Escobar
    44'
  • Lozano
    33'
  • Arteaga
    32'
  • Lichnovsky
    22'
  • Doria
    7'
avant-match

LIVE
Santos Laguna - Cruz Azul
Liga BBVA MX - 11 November 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:45 on 11 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Guillermo Almada or Robert Siboldi? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment