Santos Laguna
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
01:00
02/12/19
Estadio Corona
Monterrey
Liga BBVA MX • Quarter-final
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Santos Laguna
  • Monterrey
  • Arteaga
    90'
  • JanssenBasanta
    89'
  • AbellaOrrantía
    80'
  • Lozano
    80'
  • PabónPizarro
    71'
  • RivasRivero
    69'
  • Janssen
    57'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Santos Laguna
  • Monterrey
  • MezaLayún
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Santos Laguna
  • Monterrey
  • Vangioni
    42'
  • Castillo
    33'
  • Lozano
    20'
Santos Laguna - Monterrey
Liga BBVA MX - 2 December 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Santos Laguna and Monterrey live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 2 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Guillermo Almada or Antonio Mohamed? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Santos Laguna and Monterrey? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Santos Laguna vs Monterrey. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
