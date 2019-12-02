Tigres
Finished
0
2
-
4
0
03:00
02/12/19
Estadio Universitario
Club América
Liga BBVA MX • Quarter-final
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Tigres
  • Club América
  • IbargüenGonzález
    88'
  • Ibargüen
    87'
  • Quiñones
    83'
  • Aguilera (P)
    80'
  • MartínMartínez
    79'
  • Gignac
    71'
  • Dos SantosIbarra
    67'
  • Gignac
    58'
  • Aquino
    57'
  • Aguilera
    52'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Tigres
  • Club América
  • TorresQuiñones
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Tigres
  • Club América
  • Dos Santos
    45'
  • Rodriguez
    31'
  • AyalaSalcedo
    29'
  • Viñas
    21'
LIVE
Tigres - Club América
Liga BBVA MX - 2 December 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Tigres and Club América live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 2 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
