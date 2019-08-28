LIVE

Veracruz - Querétaro

Liga BBVA MX - 28 August 2019

Liga BBVA MX – Follow the Football match between Veracruz and Querétaro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers René García or Víctor Manuel Vucetich? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Veracruz and Querétaro? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Veracruz vs Querétaro. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

