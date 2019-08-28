Veracruz
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    5
    0
    01:00
    28/08/19
    Estadio Luis Pirata Fuente
    Querétaro
    Liga BBVA MX • Day 7
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Veracruz
    • Querétaro
    • AboagyeArellano
      84'
    • Escoboza
      84'
    • LobaTriverio
      72'
    • LópezLozoya
      69'
    • GomezCortizo
      66'
    • Yrizar
      61'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Veracruz
    • Querétaro
    • KontogiannisSalcido
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Veracruz
    • Querétaro
    • Loba
      45'
    • IllanesCarrasco
      38'
    • Loba
      36'
    • Ruiz
      19'
