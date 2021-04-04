Club América - Necaxa

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club América and Necaxa with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 4 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Santiago Solari or Guillermo Vazquez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Club América and Necaxa news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Club América and Necaxa. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

