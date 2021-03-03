Club León
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
03:00
03/03/21
Estadio León
Club Puebla
Liga BBVA MX • Day 9
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Club León
  • Club Puebla
  • Álvarez
    90'
  • Amaury Escotode Buen
    85'
  • CorralJesus Paganoni
    85'
  • Ormeño (P)
    84'
  • GigliottiRodríguez
    79'
  • AguilarOrmeño
    76'
  • NavarroMoreno
    69'
  • Tesillo
    65'
  • AraújoÁlvarez
    63'
  • TaboGustavo Ferrareis
    63'
  • 1st Half
  • Club León
  • Club Puebla
  • Mena (P)
    38'
  • Navarro
    35'
  • Colombatto
    29'
  • Amaury Escoto
    27'
avant-match

Club León - Club Puebla

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club León and Club Puebla with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 3 March 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ignacio Ambriz or Nicolás Larcamón? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Club León and Club Puebla news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Club León and Club Puebla. Catch all the upcoming competitions.

    
