Cruz Azul - Club Tijuana

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Cruz Azul and Club Tijuana with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 2 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Juan Reynoso or Pablo Guede? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cruz Azul and Club Tijuana news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cruz Azul and Club Tijuana. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

