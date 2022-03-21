Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Jalisco / 21.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guadalajara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Guadalajara
Atlas - Guadalajara

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Guadalajara logo
Guadalajara
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Guadalajara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
971122
2
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
3
TigresTIG
1063121
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1052317
10
GuadalajaraGUA
1033412
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

