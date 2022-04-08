Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Jalisco / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Advertisement
Ad

Atlas - Necaxa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
1182126
2
PachucaPAC
1181225
3
Club PueblaPUE
1264222
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
5
AtlasATL
1254319
13
NecaxaNEC
1242614
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Club Puebla
-
-
Pumas UNAM
09/04
Mazatlán FC
-
-
Cruz Azul
09/04
Atlético San Luis
-
-
Club León
09/04
Toluca
-
-
Guadalajara
10/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Atlas and Necaxa with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 8 April 2022.

Catch the latest Atlas and Necaxa news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.