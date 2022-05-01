Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Jalisco / 01.05.2022
Atlas
Not started
-
-
Tigres
Atlas - Tigres

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlas logo
Atlas
Tigres logo
Tigres
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlas

Tigres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
AtlasATL
1675426
5
Club AméricaAME
1674525
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

