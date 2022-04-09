Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 09.04.2022
Atlético San Luis
Not started
-
-
Club León
Atlético San Luis - Club León

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Club León logo
Club León
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Club León

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1291228
2
TigresTIG
1282226
3
Club PueblaPUE
1264222
4
AtlasATL
1364322
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
6
Club LeónLEO
1254319
12
Atlético San LuisASL
1242614
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

