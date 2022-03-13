Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 13.03.2022
Atlético San Luis
Rescheduled
-
-
Club Puebla
Atlético San Luis - Club Puebla Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
PachucaPAC
861119
3
AtlasATL
1053218
4
TigresTIG
953118
5
Club LeónLEO
1044216
16
Atlético San LuisASL
82157
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

