Rescheduled
Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 21.01.2022
Atlético San Luis
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Juárez
Atlético San Luis - FC Juárez Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Pumas UNAMPUM
22006
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
Cruz AzulCRU
22006
4
MonterreyMON
21104
5
Club PueblaPUE
21104
8
FC JuárezJUA
21013
16
Atlético San LuisASL
20020
