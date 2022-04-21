Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 15
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 21.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-san-luis/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético San Luis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pumas-unam/teamcenter.shtml
Pumas UNAM
Atlético San Luis - Pumas UNAM

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Pumas UNAM

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
15103233
2
PachucaPAC
15103233
3
Club PueblaPUE
1576227
4
MonterreyMON
1464422
5
AtlasATL
1464422
7
Pumas UNAMPUM
1454519
13
Atlético San LuisASL
1452717
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

