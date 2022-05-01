Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Alfonso Lastras / 01.05.2022
Atlético San Luis
Not started
-
-
Santos Laguna
Atlético San Luis - Santos Laguna

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
Santos Laguna logo
Santos Laguna
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético San Luis

Santos Laguna

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
4
AtlasATL
1675426
5
GuadalajaraGUA
1775526
9
Atlético San LuisASL
1672723
15
Santos LagunaSAN
1645717
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

