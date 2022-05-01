Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 17
Estadio Azteca / 01.05.2022
Club América
Not started
-
-
Cruz Azul
Club América - Cruz Azul

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club América logo
Club América
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Club América

Cruz Azul

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1776427
4
AtlasATL
1675426
5
GuadalajaraGUA
1775526
6
Club AméricaAME
1674525
7
Cruz AzulCRU
1673624
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

