Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Azteca / 10.04.2022
Club América
FC Juárez
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club América logo
Club América
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1291228
2
TigresTIG
1282226
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
AtlasATL
1364322
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1363421
15
Club AméricaAME
1234513
18
FC JuárezJUA
122288
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Mazatlán FC
0
0
Cruz Azul
11'
Atlético San Luis
-
-
Club León
23:00
Toluca
-
-
Guadalajara
10/04
Monterrey
-
-
Santos Laguna
10/04

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club América and FC Juárez with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Club América and FC Juárez news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

