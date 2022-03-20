Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Azteca / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cf-america/teamcenter.shtml
Club América
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toluca-1/teamcenter.shtml
Toluca
Advertisement
Ad

Club América - Toluca

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club América logo
Club América
Toluca logo
Toluca
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Club América

Toluca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
971122
2
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
3
TigresTIG
962120
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1052317
9
TolucaTOL
941413
17
Club AméricaAME
101457
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Related matches

Pumas UNAM
0
3
Necaxa
67'
Tigres
-
-
Monterrey
01:00
Pachuca
-
-
Cruz Azul
03:00
Atlas
-
-
Guadalajara
21/03

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club América and Toluca with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest Club América and Toluca news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.