Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio León / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cd-leon/teamcenter.shtml
Club León
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/puebla/teamcenter.shtml
Club Puebla
Club León - Club Puebla

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club León logo
Club León
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club León

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1392229
2
TigresTIG
1392229
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
MonterreyMON
1364322
5
AtlasATL
1464422
7
Club LeónLEO
1354419
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

