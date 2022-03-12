Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 10
Estadio León / 12.03.2022
Club León
Rescheduled
-
-
Tigres
Club León - Tigres Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club León logo
Club León
Tigres logo
Tigres
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club León

Tigres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
PachucaPAC
861119
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Club LeónLEO
943215
5
Cruz AzulCRU
942314
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

Follow the Liga BBVA MX live Football match between Club León and Tigres with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Club León and Tigres news and find up to date Liga BBVA MX standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

