Rescheduled
Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 3
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 22.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/puebla/teamcenter.shtml
Club Puebla
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Club Puebla - Club Tijuana Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Club Puebla

Club Tijuana

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Pumas UNAMPUM
22006
2
PachucaPAC
22006
3
Cruz AzulCRU
22006
4
MonterreyMON
21104
5
Club PueblaPUE
21104
14
Club TijuanaTIJ
20111
