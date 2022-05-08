Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 1
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/puebla/teamcenter.shtml
Club Puebla
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mazatlan-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mazatlán FC
Club Puebla - Mazatlán FC

Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Mazatlán FC logo
Mazatlán FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Club Puebla

Mazatlán FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
17122338
2
TigresTIG
17103433
3
AtlasATL
1776427
4
Club AméricaAME
1775526
5
Club PueblaPUE
1775526
12
Mazatlán FCMAZ
1763821
Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

