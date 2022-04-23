Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/puebla/teamcenter.shtml
Club Puebla
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/necaxa-1/teamcenter.shtml
Necaxa
Club Puebla - Necaxa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Necaxa logo
Necaxa
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club Puebla

Necaxa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
15112235
2
TigresTIG
15102332
3
Club PueblaPUE
1575326
4
MonterreyMON
1565423
5
AtlasATL
1565423
9
NecaxaNEC
1562720
