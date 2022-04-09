Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 13
Estadio Cuauhtémoc / 09.04.2022
Club Puebla
Pumas UNAM
Club Puebla - Pumas UNAM

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
Pumas UNAM logo
Pumas UNAM
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club Puebla

Pumas UNAM

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TigresTIG
1283127
2
PachucaPAC
1282226
3
Club PueblaPUE
1264222
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1262420
5
AtlasATL
1254319
9
Pumas UNAMPUM
1243515
