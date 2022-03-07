Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Caliente / 07.03.2022
Club Tijuana
Rescheduled
-
-
Atlético San Luis
Club Tijuana - Atlético San Luis Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Club Tijuana

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club PueblaPUE
963021
2
PachucaPAC
861119
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Club LeónLEO
943215
5
Cruz AzulCRU
942314
9
Club TijuanaTIJ
832311
16
Atlético San LuisASL
82157
