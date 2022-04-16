Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 14
Estadio Caliente / 16.04.2022
Club Tijuana
Not started
-
-
Club América
Club Tijuana - Club América

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
Club América logo
Club América
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Club Tijuana

Club América

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1392229
2
TigresTIG
1392229
3
Club PueblaPUE
1365223
4
AtlasATL
1465323
5
MonterreyMON
1364322
11
Club AméricaAME
1344516
12
Club TijuanaTIJ
1344516
