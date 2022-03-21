Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 11
Estadio Caliente / 21.03.2022
Club Tijuana
Not started
-
-
FC Juárez
Club Tijuana - FC Juárez

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
FC Juárez logo
FC Juárez
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club Tijuana

FC Juárez

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
AtlasATL
1053218
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1152417
14
Club TijuanaTIJ
932411
16
FC JuárezJUA
102268
