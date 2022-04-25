Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Caliente / 25.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-tijuana/teamcenter.shtml
Club Tijuana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queretaro/teamcenter.shtml
Querétaro
Club Tijuana - Querétaro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Club Tijuana logo
Club Tijuana
Querétaro logo
Querétaro
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Club Tijuana

Querétaro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
16102432
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
Club AméricaAME
1674525
5
Cruz AzulCRU
1573524
16
Club TijuanaTIJ
1544716
17
QuerétaroQUE
1527613
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

