Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 12
Estadio Azteca / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlas/teamcenter.shtml
Atlas
Cruz Azul - Atlas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Atlas logo
Atlas
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Atlas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
1081125
2
TigresTIG
1072123
3
Club PueblaPUE
1164122
4
AtlasATL
1154219
5
Club LeónLEO
1153318
6
Cruz AzulCRU
1152417
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

