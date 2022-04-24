Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 16
Estadio Azteca / 24.04.2022
Cruz Azul
Not started
-
-
Atlético San Luis
Cruz Azul - Atlético San Luis

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Atlético San Luis logo
Atlético San Luis
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Atlético San Luis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
16122238
2
TigresTIG
15102332
3
Club PueblaPUE
1675426
4
Cruz AzulCRU
1573524
5
MonterreyMON
1665523
10
Atlético San LuisASL
1562720
Latest news

Liga BBVA MX

'There is no impunity' - Queretaro-Atlas abandoned after violent brawl erupts

06/03/2022 at 09:48

