Liga BBVA MX / Matchday 9
Estadio Azteca / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cruz-azul/teamcenter.shtml
Cruz Azul
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/puebla/teamcenter.shtml
Club Puebla
Cruz Azul - Club Puebla Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cruz Azul logo
Cruz Azul
Club Puebla logo
Club Puebla
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cruz Azul

Club Puebla

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PachucaPAC
861119
2
Club PueblaPUE
853018
3
TigresTIG
852117
4
Cruz AzulCRU
842214
5
Club LeónLEO
934213
